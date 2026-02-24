FOR2026 Tone and mood: End of an era

Our beloved Mapleton Post Office is fading out of our lives. It has been on the market for a few years but no takers, so the Buckley family have closed their doors. Fortunately the postal service will continue from the IGA but will not be the same community meeting place that the current post office at the front of an old house has been. When we arrived in Mapleton 10 years ago my husband went down to the post office to introduce himself - no need - the postmaster David just said 'you must be John' when he came in the door. It was a nice introduction and made us feel at home.