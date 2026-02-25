Sign up
FOR2026 Tone and mood: Mudjimba Beach
It is a bright sunny day so we headed to Mudjimba for fish and chips and a walk along the beach. Probably the only colour in this photo is blue - so it was good to change it into a black and white and let the tones have a turn at defining a scene.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
Tags
blackandwhite
beach
phonephoto
mudjimba
for2026
Issi Bannerman
Gorgeous capture.
February 25th, 2026
Annie D
great image - fish and chips at the beach is the best
February 25th, 2026
Boxplayer
Beautiful
February 25th, 2026
