FOR2026 Tone and mood: Mudjimba Beach by jeneurell
FOR2026 Tone and mood: Mudjimba Beach

It is a bright sunny day so we headed to Mudjimba for fish and chips and a walk along the beach. Probably the only colour in this photo is blue - so it was good to change it into a black and white and let the tones have a turn at defining a scene.
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous capture.
February 25th, 2026  
Annie D ace
great image - fish and chips at the beach is the best
February 25th, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful
February 25th, 2026  
