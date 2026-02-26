Previous
FOR2026 Tone and mood: Breakfast John by jeneurell
80 / 365

FOR2026 Tone and mood: Breakfast John

Everyone refers to John as a redhead even if he is fading out a bit now. I've taken any skerrick of ginger out in this black and white. It does have a more quizzical mood about it in black and white than the original coloured photo.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
22% complete

Diana ace
Such a fabulous portrait!
February 27th, 2026  
