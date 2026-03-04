Previous
Rainbow-2026: Water lily by jeneurell
86 / 365

Rainbow-2026: Water lily

This yellow waterlily was opening up at the Lilyponds. I can't say I've seen a yellow waterlily there so am wondering if will fade to white once it is opened.
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact