86 / 365
Rainbow-2026: Water lily
This yellow waterlily was opening up at the Lilyponds. I can't say I've seen a yellow waterlily there so am wondering if will fade to white once it is opened.
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
mapleton
,
coolpixp900
,
rainbow-2026
