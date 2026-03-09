Previous
Rainbow-2026: New home for PO box by jeneurell
91 / 365

Rainbow-2026: New home for PO box

Our Post Office box has now relocated to the IGA. Not that many use the Post Office box as we all know to take our mail into the post office so they get paid for it.
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love knowing that others look after their post office staff this way - these small things make a big difference
March 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact