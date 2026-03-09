Sign up
91 / 365
Rainbow-2026: New home for PO box
Our Post Office box has now relocated to the IGA. Not that many use the Post Office box as we all know to take our mail into the post office so they get paid for it.
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
1
0
Jennifer Eurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
KoalaGardens🐨
I love knowing that others look after their post office staff this way - these small things make a big difference
March 9th, 2026
