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Rainbow-2026: Falling petals by jeneurell
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Rainbow-2026: Falling petals

The sunny day did last too long. Rain and a bit of wind have dumped the Tibouchina petals on the lawn.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Okay, this is just NOT fair! We are months from being able to shoot something like this, and i am quite envious!
March 14th, 2026  
Susan ace
Beautiful. Nice of the purple petals to fall in time for your photograph.
March 14th, 2026  
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