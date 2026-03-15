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Rainbow-2026: Pink flowers in ice. by jeneurell
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Rainbow-2026: Pink flowers in ice.

These little flowers are part of a photograph of myself that I froze in the freezer some time back - part of a Domestica hybrid photography course. Somewhere along the line they unfroze a bit so are almost out of the ice.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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Diana ace
Beautifully done.
March 15th, 2026  
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