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Rainbow-2026: Pink flowers in ice.
These little flowers are part of a photograph of myself that I froze in the freezer some time back - part of a Domestica hybrid photography course. Somewhere along the line they unfroze a bit so are almost out of the ice.
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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Diana
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Beautifully done.
March 15th, 2026
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