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Rainbow-2026: Crotons by jeneurell
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Rainbow-2026: Crotons

My croton struggles away in a pot, however the leaves are looking very bright at the moment.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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Diana ace
Beautiful colours and patterns.
March 16th, 2026  
narayani ace
It’s looking lovely
March 16th, 2026  
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