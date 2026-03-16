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Rainbow-2026: Crotons
My croton struggles away in a pot, however the leaves are looking very bright at the moment.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Jennifer Eurell
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@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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Diana
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Beautiful colours and patterns.
March 16th, 2026
narayani
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It’s looking lovely
March 16th, 2026
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