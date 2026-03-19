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Rainbow-2026: Bin art by jeneurell
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Rainbow-2026: Bin art

A local Mapleton art group have been putting their work onto the recycle bins. I thought this little animal was particularly nice and a candidate for my 'green' day photo.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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Diana ace
It's beautiful, lovely find and capture.
March 19th, 2026  
Babs ace
So pretty. Much nicer than a normal recycle bin. It really brightens the area up when they have been painted like this.
March 19th, 2026  
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