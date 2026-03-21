Previous
Rainbow-2026: Yesterday, today and tomorrow. by jeneurell
103 / 365

Rainbow-2026: Yesterday, today and tomorrow.

Jane Caleo's lovely vase - which is a set of three and currently on display at Art Space in Montville. The Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow is a shrub with flowers that change from purple, to mauve, to white over the days.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
28% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Louise & Ken ace
How gorgeous that is... Your photograph of her art! I'd love to see a plant like that1
March 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact