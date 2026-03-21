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103 / 365
Rainbow-2026: Yesterday, today and tomorrow.
Jane Caleo's lovely vase - which is a set of three and currently on display at Art Space in Montville. The Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow is a shrub with flowers that change from purple, to mauve, to white over the days.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Jennifer Eurell
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@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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Louise & Ken
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How gorgeous that is... Your photograph of her art! I'd love to see a plant like that1
March 21st, 2026
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