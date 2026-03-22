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Rainbow-2026: Camellia.
I've fiddled around with this camellia in Photoshop and Adobe Camera Raw. Adding a 'dry brush' filter but also moving a lot of sliders. This one at Montville must be an early flowerer - most are just getting their buds.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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Wylie
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Mine show no interest in flow ering at this time !
March 22nd, 2026
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