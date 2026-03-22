Previous
Rainbow-2026: Camellia. by jeneurell
104 / 365

Rainbow-2026: Camellia.

I've fiddled around with this camellia in Photoshop and Adobe Camera Raw. Adding a 'dry brush' filter but also moving a lot of sliders. This one at Montville must be an early flowerer - most are just getting their buds.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
28% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Mine show no interest in flow ering at this time !
March 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact