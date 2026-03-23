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Rainbow-2026: The donkey bag by jeneurell
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Rainbow-2026: The donkey bag

Way back in the 1990s I bought this sumac/kilim (not sure) in Turkey. It is actually one half of a donkey bag. It was on the wall of a pension at Goreme in Cappadocia and although there was someone trying to sell me a 'carpet' everyday I'd resisted to this point. One of the staff convinced me but he couldn't sell it to me. So upstairs he went to find the manager Ruth. What he found was a room full of smoke with Ruth and her 2 year old daughter sound asleep. It could have been a bad outcome if I hadn't bought that little 'carpet'.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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