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108 / 365
Rainbow-2026: The Obi Obi Valley.
There has been plenty of rain so everything is green. Looking west from the Mapleton Falls lookout - you can just see the top of the falls in the lower right hand side. You need a drone (or wings) to get a good look at them.
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Jennifer Eurell
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@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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