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Rainbow-2026: Nodding violets
Nodding violets are not called nodding for nothing. They are difficult to photograph - I must remember to put the camera on a higher speed setting next time.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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purple
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flower
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50mm
,
niftyfifty
,
canon5d
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rainbow-2026
narayani
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So delicate
March 28th, 2026
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