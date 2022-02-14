Previous
Sunset: from the verandah by jeneurell
Sunset: from the verandah

Yesterday's very weird sunset - and the sun was setting in the opposite direction too. The whole sky was reddish/brown - the sort of thing you might see with a bushfire, but it has been a damp summer so not the case.
14th February 2022

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Jennifer Eurell
