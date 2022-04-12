Previous
Next
DOF: The coachhouse by jeneurell
78 / 365

DOF: The coachhouse

I wanted to take a photo with just the coachhouse in focus. A 50mm lens was used on f2.8 and this seemed to work well.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise