Previous
Next
52 week challenge week 15: Orange by jeneurell
79 / 365

52 week challenge week 15: Orange

This weeks theme is orange so I collected a few orange treasures. The jug belong to my mother and the small canisters (I do have the big ones too) were given to me by my husband about 51 years ago.
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise