88 / 365
ICM: the music corner
I rather like the ghostly look created in this ICM shot of my loungeroom. I've been taking ICM photos on and off for a few years, but this (and yesterdays pic) are the first that I have done on my phone.
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Tags
music
,
ukulele
,
icm
,
ghostly
,
phonephoto
