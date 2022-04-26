Previous
Next
ICM: the music corner by jeneurell
88 / 365

ICM: the music corner

I rather like the ghostly look created in this ICM shot of my loungeroom. I've been taking ICM photos on and off for a few years, but this (and yesterdays pic) are the first that I have done on my phone.
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise