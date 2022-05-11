Previous
ICM - Tuesday art group, Maleny by jeneurell
ICM - Tuesday art group, Maleny

It was a dull day - been pouring down ever since - so a good day to try out some intentional camera movement with my phone.
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Issi Bannerman ace
Works well!
May 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
This looks fabulous, great shapes and colours.
May 11th, 2022  
