Reflections: wet day in Mapleton by jeneurell
97 / 365

Reflections: wet day in Mapleton

I though I'd go for a walk around the path at the Lilyponds in the mist and rain -but the water got too deep over the path to continue without getting my shoes totally soaked. The reflections, however, were nice.
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
