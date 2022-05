Autumn in Mapleton

The tree - the one and only public tree in Mapleton - that turns colour is in the park. I went down to do a multiple exposure but it has been so wet that there was condensation in the lens and camera. I wanted a 10 shot exposure, and that is what I got, but the whole tree was definitely faded out. I picked out this section and manipulated it in Photoshop to get something reasonably okay.