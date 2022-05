ICM: autumn tree

This is the photo I went out to take yesterday - but got stopped by condensation in the lens. It is called the Pep Ventosa technique where you take a number of shots of one object (i.e. the tree) from different angles and combine them. The technique is called the Pep Ventosa technique, or 'in the round' - however I could only go half way around this tree as I'd need to walk on water to get to the other side of it.