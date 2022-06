Zoom: Wappa Dam autumn foliage

A combination of a zoom shot and an ICM taken with a Nikon D800 - blended with 'lighter colour' in Photoshop. The photos were taken at Wappa Dam where there are quite a few trees that have autumn leaves for the Sunshine Coast, Qld. Many of the early leaves have been blown off by the wind, and I don't know if I was too late, or too early for the red leaves that are there some years.