Multiple exposure

I've had my Nikon Coolpix P900 for a few years, but today I actually got around to downloading the manual. It was a nice surprise to find I could do multiple exposure (only 3 though) so I practised on a linocut print and rather liked the result. My Nikon D800 does 10 shots, but the Coolpix allowed me to see each frame in a translucent manner and position it where I wanted it.