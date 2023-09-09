Previous
Depth of field: Hanging basket by jeneurell
143 / 365

Depth of field: Hanging basket

I am enjoying the soft backgrounds of the Canon 24-70 mm lens, set at 70mm and f2.8. I'll take another when the fuschia flowers!
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and stunning bokeh!
September 9th, 2023  
