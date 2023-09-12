Sign up
145 / 365
Mountainview Road fence post
I took the Canon D5 to art with me today so on the way home I took this depth of field shot of a lichen encrusted fence post at Maleny.
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
Tags
depthoffield
maleny
canond5
Annie D
gorgeous DoF
September 12th, 2023
Suzanne
Good dof and the detail in the lichen excellent.
September 12th, 2023
