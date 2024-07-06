Previous
Still life with Photoshop by jeneurell
179 / 365

Still life with Photoshop

This pic turned out almost completely black. I put it in Photoshop and tried the auto tone, contrast and colour and this is was the result. Must say, I'm pretty impressed.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise