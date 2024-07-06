Sign up
179 / 365
Still life with Photoshop
This pic turned out almost completely black. I put it in Photoshop and tried the auto tone, contrast and colour and this is was the result. Must say, I'm pretty impressed.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
0
0
Tags
flower
,
stilllife
,
canond5
