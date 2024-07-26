Previous
Stilllife: Marble apple. by jeneurell
180 / 365

Stilllife: Marble apple.

Well, I'm not sure what it is made of, but it looks like marble.
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

Jennifer Eurell

Babs
It is gorgeous, could it be onyx
July 28th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
Ah, lovely shot. I thought for a moment that I was looking at a composite image with a hillside image on top of the apple. But no, it's marble. Lovely!
July 28th, 2024  
Suzanne
Love this
July 28th, 2024  
