180 / 365
Stilllife: Marble apple.
Well, I'm not sure what it is made of, but it looks like marble.
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
3
2
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Different shots
canon5d
,
stilllife.
Babs
ace
It is gorgeous, could it be onyx
July 28th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ah, lovely shot. I thought for a moment that I was looking at a composite image with a hillside image on top of the apple. But no, it's marble. Lovely!
July 28th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Love this
July 28th, 2024
