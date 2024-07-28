Previous
Stamens by jeneurell
182 / 365

Stamens

Bokeh: I was trying to get a good shot with my Nikon Coolpix of the stamens and wasn't overly successful, but do like how the light behind the azalia has given some bokeh.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Jennifer Eurell

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful bokeh and colours.
July 28th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Nice one
July 28th, 2024  
