Previous
183 / 365
Tin kangaroo
I really just took this as a depth of field shot. Wouldn't have been nice to be closer but I was going to fall into a small ditch if I did! Longer lens next time. I didn't even notcie the joey in the pouch when I was taking the photo! Cute.
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
1967
photos
41
followers
61
following
50% complete
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
179
1782
1783
180
181
182
183
1784
Views
6
Album
Different shots
kangaroo
,
depthoffield
,
mapleton
,
canon5d
