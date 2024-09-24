Sign up
187 / 365
Slime mould
Not totally sure if this is the right name, but I think it is. Taken at Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve. It is quite dark in the rainforest and difficult to get really sharp shots.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time
Tags
fungi
,
maleny
,
canon5d
,
marycairncross
Diana
ace
what an amazing find and capture, love the textures and colour.
September 24th, 2024
