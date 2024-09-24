Previous
Slime mould by jeneurell
187 / 365

Slime mould

Not totally sure if this is the right name, but I think it is. Taken at Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve. It is quite dark in the rainforest and difficult to get really sharp shots.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Diana ace
what an amazing find and capture, love the textures and colour.
September 24th, 2024  
