Previous
Waiting for dinner by jeneurell
196 / 365

Waiting for dinner

A young Butcher Bird waits for the Magpies to disappear before he gets his share of the mince.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
53% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
What a lovely bird.
February 2nd, 2025  
Annie D ace
love both species - we have young grey butcher birds hanging around atm
February 2nd, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene, such a lovely looking bird.
February 2nd, 2025  
Babs ace
He has got you well trained. I have just fed a butcher bird with mince in my garden too.
February 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact