Previous
Wide angle - Under the fig tree by jeneurell
197 / 365

Wide angle - Under the fig tree

I took a 16-35mm lens down to the Lilyponds. Perfect for this photo under a big fig on a cloudy day.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
53% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Amazing capture of this gorgeous tree, does it also bear figs?
February 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact