Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
197 / 365
Wide angle - Under the fig tree
I took a 16-35mm lens down to the Lilyponds. Perfect for this photo under a big fig on a cloudy day.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2053
photos
46
followers
65
following
53% complete
View this month »
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
Latest from all albums
195
1
2
196
1852
197
1853
3
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Different shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
mapleton
,
16-35mm
Diana
ace
Amazing capture of this gorgeous tree, does it also bear figs?
February 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close