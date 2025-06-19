Previous
Fast speed - Water flow by jeneurell
202 / 365

Fast speed - Water flow

I was quite fascinated how you can see how the water running into a rockpool bounces around when a fast shutter speed is used.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful flowing water and textures.
June 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact