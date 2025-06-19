Sign up
Previous
202 / 365
Fast speed - Water flow
I was quite fascinated how you can see how the water running into a rockpool bounces around when a fast shutter speed is used.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
2
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2128
photos
51
followers
65
following
55% complete
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
1896
1897
200
1898
1899
201
202
1900
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Different shots
water
,
bach
,
maroochydore
,
canon5d
Diana
ace
Wonderful flowing water and textures.
June 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
June 19th, 2025
