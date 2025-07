Fact and fiction - the dandelion again.

I've used the dandelion which was disintegrating nicely and a book illustration for the background. The book is Kirsty Murray's 'Bridies Fire' which is the first of her four 'Children of the Wind' series. It is actually a children's book and I haven't read it yet - I picked it up as it was based on the Earl Grey Orphan's who were sent to Australia from Ireland between 1848 and 1850. My great-great-grandmother, Bridget Hopkins, was one of them.