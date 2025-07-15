Previous
Macro - lily by jeneurell
Macro - lily

The 'lilies' came into flower today, so a subtle minimalist macro shot with 2.8mm on the Laowa.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Jennifer Eurell

