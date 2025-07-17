Sign up
Previous
209 / 365
Light and shade - SCUH
The architecture of the Sunshine Coast University Hospital is quite lovely - and even nicer is the way the sunlight casts pattern into the buildings.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
light
,
shadow
,
architecture
,
canon5d
,
scuh
