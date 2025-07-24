Sign up
213 / 365
Macro - close up
These little seedpods are less than a centimeter across and look fairly smooth. I was surprised about the structure of them when I took this macro. I'm not sure what they are - possibly from the Camphor Laurel tree.
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
macro
,
seedpod
,
nikond800
,
laowa
