Macro - close up by jeneurell
213 / 365

Macro - close up

These little seedpods are less than a centimeter across and look fairly smooth. I was surprised about the structure of them when I took this macro. I'm not sure what they are - possibly from the Camphor Laurel tree.
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
