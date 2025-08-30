Sign up
Previous
216 / 365
Macro - pea flower
These flowers are very small so I used my macro lens to have a better look. Maybe the 30mm extension tubes as well. I hadn't realised they were furry on leaves and stems as well.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
Jennifer Eurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
nikond800
,
extensiontube
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
August 30th, 2025
