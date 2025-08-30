Previous
Macro - pea flower by jeneurell
Macro - pea flower

These flowers are very small so I used my macro lens to have a better look. Maybe the 30mm extension tubes as well. I hadn't realised they were furry on leaves and stems as well.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Jennifer Eurell

Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
August 30th, 2025  
