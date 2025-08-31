Sign up
Previous
217 / 365
Depth of field - aren't I pretty
There were lovely markings on this cow - it really did make her above average where cows are concerned.
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
2
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2186
photos
53
followers
65
following
59% complete
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
215
1935
1936
1937
216
1938
217
1939
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Different shots
Tags
animal
,
closeup
,
depthoffield
,
24-105mm
,
canon5d
,
mensshed
Mags
ace
Love those long eye lashes!
August 31st, 2025
Diana
ace
Gorgeous close up!
August 31st, 2025
