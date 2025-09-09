Previous
Obi Obi Creek, Maleny by jeneurell
Obi Obi Creek, Maleny

Obi Obi Creek is noted for having platypus in it - not that I've ever seen one, but plenty of others have. It is right in town and with paths and boardwalk for easy access. I took this photo this morning and used BeFunky for the watercolour effect.
Jennifer Eurell

narayani ace
Interesting effect. I’ve only ever seen a (wild) platypus once and it was such a treat!
September 9th, 2025  
