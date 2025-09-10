Sign up
225 / 365
Lizard in the spotlight
Not overfussed on this one - but it was an unremarkable shot of a lizard to start with. I used the lighting effects in Photoshop to achieve the spotlight effect.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
filter
,
reptile
,
16-35mm
,
canon5d
