Lizard in the spotlight by jeneurell
225 / 365

Lizard in the spotlight

Not overfussed on this one - but it was an unremarkable shot of a lizard to start with. I used the lighting effects in Photoshop to achieve the spotlight effect.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Jennifer Eurell

Photo Details

