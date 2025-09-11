Sign up
226 / 365
Lilly Pilly flowers
Now - if only I could paint like that. Photograph taken as a macro and rendered in BeFunky. They are very tiny flowers.
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
flower
,
filter
,
art
,
painting
,
nikond800
,
laowa
Diana
ace
Beautiful painting and tones.
September 11th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
September 11th, 2025
