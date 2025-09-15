Previous
Filter - Oil paint. Flowers for memories by jeneurell
230 / 365

Filter - Oil paint. Flowers for memories

I can't say I'm very keen on the Oil Paint filter in Photoshop, but it actually worked quite nicely on these jars of flowers.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact