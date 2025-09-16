Previous
The interloper by jeneurell
231 / 365

The interloper

A piece of the bottlebrush fell on my Grevillea so I couldn't resist taking a shot of it. The original photo has been cropped and the dry brush filter in Photoshop used to process it.
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Jennifer Eurell

Photo Details

narayani ace
Great close up
September 16th, 2025  
