231 / 365
The interloper
A piece of the bottlebrush fell on my Grevillea so I couldn't resist taking a shot of it. The original photo has been cropped and the dry brush filter in Photoshop used to process it.
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
flower
,
filter
,
macro
,
canon5d
,
laowa
narayani
ace
Great close up
September 16th, 2025
