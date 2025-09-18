Sign up
233 / 365
Month of filters: Begonia
A change from digital filters - this one was done with the glass panel next to my front door.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
3
3
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2246
photos
54
followers
67
following
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
244
1962
1963
1964
1965
35
36
1966
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Different shots
Tags
flower
,
filter
,
canon5d
Barb
ace
Gorgeous result!
October 5th, 2025
Babs
ace
I love this one very clever and arty fav
October 5th, 2025
judith deacon
What a fun image.
October 5th, 2025
