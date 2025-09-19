Previous
A month of filters: Azaleas with fruit by jeneurell
232 / 365

A month of filters: Azaleas with fruit

Processed with Photoshop using the glass filter.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Diana ace
Lovely still life nad processing.
September 20th, 2025  
