235 / 365
Purple-flowerBdrybrushtwirlweb
I've used the photo on hte 365 day page for the 19th for this one. The filters used were both Photoshop ones - the Dry Brush for texture, and the Twirl (in the distort filters) to make the flowers dance.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time
Tags
flower
,
photoshop
,
filter
,
canon5d
,
laowa
