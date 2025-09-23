Sign up
236 / 365
A month of filters - books
Not certain this qualifies as a filter, but I did want to have an in-camera pic in with my filters. This combination of folded book and book spines was done using the 'overlay' feature in my Nikon Coolpixp900.
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
