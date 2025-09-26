Previous
A month of filters - Zygo's.

Playing around with the Zygo's. A double mirror reverse in Photoshop, and enhanced with the Dark Strokes filter also in Photoshop.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
