236 / 365
A month of filters - Zygo's.
Playing around with the Zygo's. A double mirror reverse in Photoshop, and enhanced with the Dark Strokes filter also in Photoshop.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
flower
,
filter
,
kaleidoscope
,
canon5d
,
mirrorreverse
,
photoshp
